ASU Fires Head Football Coach Brian Jenkins, Names Hill-Eley Interim-Head Coach

by Rashad Snell

Alabama State University President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., has announced that Donald Hill-Eley will move into the role of Interim Head Football Coach after Brian Jenkins was relieved of his duties Friday afternoon.

“I am extremely impressed with the wealth of experience Coach Eley has brought to our athletics program as Associate Head Coach,” Dr. Ross said. “His knowledge of Hornets football will be of great benefit as we continue to support our student athletes and the University’s football program.”

Eley joined the program in 2015 after a one-year stint as the wide receivers coach at Norfolk State and has served in the role of Associate Head Coach during that time. The longtime Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) coach spent 13 seasons at Morgan State (2001-13). After his first season as offensive coordinator, Eley spent the final 12 as head coach and was named 2002 MEAC Coach of the Year. His 59 wins rank third all-time in Bears’ history.

“We would like to thank Brian Jenkins for his time at Alabama State,” Interim Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “It was a tough three years in terms of wins and losses for coach; but I am comfortable that he will have success in his future endeavors and will end up on a sideline soon.”

He spent four seasons at Hampton (1997-2000) as offensive coordinator and pro liaison, helping the Pirates win an HBCU National Championship, two MEAC titles and the 1999 Heritage Bowl.

Eley spent four seasons in professional football in the Canadian Football League, first with the Baltimore Stallions (1994-95) as receivers coach before two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts as a guest coach (1996-97). Hill was on the staff of three straight Grey Cup championship teams (1995-97) during his time in the CFL.

“I would like to thank Dr. Ross and Alabama State University for entrusting me with the football program during these tough times,” Eley said. “I look forward to the opportunity of leading these young men at this point n their lives.”

Eley will assume his duties immediately.