Delta Sigma Theta Montgomery Alumnae Chapter to Host Leadership Conference

by Rashad Snell

Future leaders will gather to discuss their role in moving Montgomery forward at the C.L.A.S.S. Leadership Conference for area youth on Saturday, October 7, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. on the 10th floor of the AUM Library Tower.

The event is sponsored by the Montgomery Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. , and this year’s theme is “We Are All In: Soar, Serve & Succeed.” Middle and high school students will participate in workshops designed to cultivate their leadership skills, explore the value of community service, and discuss their role in improving the city of Montgomery. A workshop will also be offered for parents.

Guest speakers will include Attorney Azzie Taylor, Deputy Attorney General, Chief of Criminal Trials Division, Jaffe Pickett of Legal Services of Alabama and Michael Briddell, Director of Public Information and External Affairs for the city of Montgomery.

For more information, contact event organizer Catrina Waters at (334) 538-0733.