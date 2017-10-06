New ASU President to Represent University at HBCU Summit at the White House
Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., who became ASU’s 15th president on Oct. 3, said he attended the conference as a “volunteer alum” because he realized the significance of the event to Alabama State University.
“It was a wonderful opportunity. A wealth of knowledge was gained.” Ross said. “Meeting other presidents from other places that have taken advantage of opportunities that the Federal Government provides was very fruitful and meaningful. Being a new president, it’s important to go and hear and get the information that would be beneficial to Alabama State University and its students.”
ASU White House “All-Star” David L. King Jr., a senior majoring in political science with a minor in public administration, said his experience in Washington D.C. and the White House was beyond phenomenal.
“I think that it was again, a humbling experience to be among student leaders who were about their business and knew the issues and what needed to be done to change the world and tackle those issues. As I plan to one day be the President of the United States, I very well think I was in a room filled with the next Secretaries in Presidential cabinets, Executive Directors of federal agencies and federal departments. I think our 2017-18 cohort most definitely will change this nation, and for our institutions provide a foundation for advancing and excelling beyond what we’ve done,” King said.
Ross said that be believes that HBCU presidents hope to gain federal funding for infrastructure, college readiness, financial aid, student benefits and other priorities.
“It’s an opportunity to seek monies for many things including federal funding for possible campus housing, student aid, low-interest loans for housing projects, and student-centered projects ” Ross said. “The Project Success program carries an emergency aid fund to help current students and students going to college succeed as they matriculate through an institution. The service is free. Dr. Haywood was able to talk with some of those individuals about how they can get them involved with our student services at Alabama State University.”