One Dead, One in Police Custody Following Early-Morning Montgomery Stabbing

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the early-morning stabbing death of Ladarius Snow, 22.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2400 block of Chase Park Drive after receiving a report that a subject had been shot. At the scene, they located the victim, who had sustained a fatal stab wound. He was transported to Jackson Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

MPD’s investigation determined that the incident stemmed from an argument. A suspect has been taken into custody and charges are pending. No additional information is available for release at this time in connection with this continuing investigation.