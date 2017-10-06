Tracking Tropical Storm Nate

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama News Network Weather Authority team of meteorologists is tracking Tropical Storm Nate around the clock. We have a full array of tools to help you watch the storm as it moves toward the Gulf Coast.

Stay with our meteorologists Shane Butler, Elissia Wilson, Ryan Stinnett and Ben Lang to get you through the storm safely. They will break into programming on CBS 8 and ABC Montgomery as needed to bring you watches and warnings.