Troy University’s Campus Kitchen Reaches 10,000 Meals Milestone

by Danielle Wallace

For these students delivering meals each week in the community is routine and now as they enter their 3rd year, they have proudly served 10,000 meals.

“Food waste is a really big issue all across the country so we’re able to tackle that on a local level and really make an impact,” says volunteer, Max Herman.

Troy’s Campus Kitchen partner’s with the university’s dining hall to make that impact happen prepping food that could go to waste and delivering it each Friday.

“We tend to always be absorbed in ourselves and that’s not always a terrible thing. However, we tend to forget about others and so in that, I think it’s really cool that we’re able to take food that would be thrown away and we’re able to repackage it and re purpose it in away that other people can enjoy it,” says Herman.

Those 10,000 meals equate to 15,000 pounds of food.

“That’s food that we’re diverting from going to waste and going to the landfill and going into the hands and mouths of people that art in need,” says Jonathan Cellon, Associate Dean, Center for Student Success.

The primary agencies that Troy’s Campus Kitchen delivers to is Troy’s head start and boy’s and girls club.

“It’s cool to see our students come back as repeat volunteers over and over again. We tell them all the time that we appreciate them helping out but there’s no expectation that they will come but they are always there to help,” says Herman.

“We just crossed threshold and in fact this semester we’ve had a number of milestones that I think will continue to increase that number over time,” says Cellon.