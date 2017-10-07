Preparing for Hurricane Nate

by Danielle Wallace

Some parts of the gulf coast are already feeling the effects of Hurricane Nate.

For Tim Kingston, a Baldwin County resident evacuating was his best option.

“We figured that we’re new here and we didn’t want to take a chance. We took everything inside our house and and came up here to Montgomery to get away from the possibility of the storm,” says evacuee Tim Kingston.

Just like others, they say it is best to be safe than sorry.

“I still have what I bought for when Irma was coming through. I have can goods, batteries, flash lights, candles, paper goods, water,” says Candice Briggs.

At Saturday’s press conference, governor Kay Ivey says she has signed a presidential declaration emergency request ahead of the storm to ensure that federal assistance will be available.

She is urging people to get prepared now.

“It’s very important that you decide what you’re going to do, where you’re going to go and that you do these things immediately,” says Governor Kay Ivey.

She says state officials stand ready to help at a local level.

“I have instructed local officials to make whatever decision are needed to save and protect life,” says Ivey.

Forecasters predict Nate will bring winds as high 105 miles per hour with gusts up to 125 miles per hour.

It is just one reason why officials are urging people to stay inside and off the roadways.

“If you must drive in inclement weather in times like this-remember if you see standing water not to go through it. You don’t know how deep it is. You don’t know if there’s power lines down,” says Hal Taylor of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“Storms like this are unpredictable. But at this stage it is fairly certain that Alabama will face the brunt of this storm,” says Ivey.

For all traffic conditions during Hurricane Nate, you can visit algotraffic.com.