Significant Impacts From Nate Overnight

by Ben Lang

As of the 1PM central time advisory from the National hurricane center, Nate is a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 90mph, and is moving quickly NNW at 24 mph. Landfall is expected tonight between the Louisiana and Mississippi gulf coast. The greatest impacts to our area appear to be from wind and isolated tornadoes. Rain squalls will begin to move inland this afternoon through this evening. The stronger winds won’t arrive until after midnight, spreading northward from the southwest as Nate moves onshore. Areas west of the I-65 corridor could see winds of 50-70 mph, which will be capable of causing widespread power outages and downing many trees. The further south and east you go, lower wind speeds are expected from Nate. Heavy rain will also be likely, especially across west Alabama, closer to the center of Nate. Rain totals of 2-4″ are possible there, with amount generally decreasing further east.

Spin-up tornadoes will also be a threat. The highest threat for late this afternoon and this evening will be across extreme south Alabama, with the threat expanding further north as Nate tracks inland. Most of the area will be under a slight risk of severe weather on Sunday due to the isolated tornado threat.

Fortunately, Nate will continue to be a fast moving storm. Weather conditions will be much improved by Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain will continue to be possible this week, with a chance each day through Thursday, thanks to a cool front approaching from the west. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to near 90 through Thursday. Slightly cooler air arrives for next weekend, with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows dropping back to the mid 60s.