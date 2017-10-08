Crews Work to Restore Power and Remove Debris After Hurricane Nate

by Danielle Wallace

Throughout Sunday, Alabama Power crews have been making their way through the area to restore power.

For Celia Newberry’s home this tree is what she is tackling for the day.

“Nobody wants to come home to this. Nobody. Most people think it can’t happen to you. You look in your front yard, you see trees. You think they’ve been there years and years it couldn’t possibly happen and you come home and see this,” says Newberry.

She says damage to the home is uncertain right now, until the tree is removed.

“It’s on top of the house, it’s on top of the boat. It’s on top of the privacy fence,” says Newberry.

But thankfully no one was hurt.

“If it would have come down, halfway down it would’ve been harder. You would have to get the root up. You would have to get the stump up and that’s a lot of work.,” says Newberry.

While some saw this damage after the storm, others saw what they say is minor damage.

“Very minimal damage. Less than what we expected which is good-good news,” says John Worthington.

As for being prepared for the worst?

“If you took it for face value then yeah you would have thought it would be a lot worse but we’re thankful that it is not,” says Worthington.

Officials are reminding people to stay away from downed power lines and to be careful when removing debris, looking out for wire that may be in the debris.

Alabama Power officials say, you need to report an outage or downed wire, you are asked to contact 1-800-888-2726.