Fire Crews Combat Structural Fires at Mobile Street and Grady Street

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery Fire and Rescue respond to the scene of Mobile Street at Grady Street on a second alarm fire.

Units were dispatched and arrived on scene within minutes of dispatch. Upon arrival, fire crews found two abandoned single story commercial buildings with heavy smoke showing. Initially a full assignment was dispatched but after later determining there was a lot of trapped fire under fallen debris, a second alarm was initiated.

Currently, the fire is under control. Crews are now checking for spot fires and working with investigators t find out the cause of the fire. No injuries to firefighter or civilians.