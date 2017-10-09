Fire Crews Combat Structural Fires at Mobile Street and Grady Street
Montgomery Fire and Rescue respond to the scene of Mobile Street at Grady Street on a second alarm fire.
Units were dispatched and arrived on scene within minutes of dispatch. Upon arrival, fire crews found two abandoned single story commercial buildings with heavy smoke showing. Initially a full assignment was dispatched but after later determining there was a lot of trapped fire under fallen debris, a second alarm was initiated.
Currently, the fire is under control. Crews are now checking for spot fires and working with investigators t find out the cause of the fire. No injuries to firefighter or civilians.