LGBTQ Groups Promote Universal Equality in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

More than 300 people from the LGBTQ and interfaith communities were in Selma Monday promoting inclusiveness and universal equality.

They were members of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus and the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir.

The groups held a service at historic Brown Chapel Church then marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

They say the struggle for equality and against unjust laws continues on today.

“Your struggle may look a little different but overall we’re all struggling for equality, for that acceptance to build a stronger community to be more radically inclusive and to really understand each other as human beings,” said Peter Zimmerman.

“So, even though what happened 52 years ago is different from now, we’re really connected to that history.”

The groups are on a five city tour that includes performances in Jackson, Mississippi, Birmingham, Greenville, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina.