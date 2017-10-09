Troy Residents to Vote Tuesday on Sunday Alcohol Sales

by Danielle Wallace

Sunday alcohol sales are beginning to be the new norm for many cities. But will it be for Troy?

It’s great that we’re actually getting this opportunity to talk about it-talk about the economic impact that it may or may not have on our city and the possible progress it could help us have here in Troy,” says Troy resident Megan Pettus.

Tuesday, people will have the chance to vote on Sunday alcohol sales. It is something city leaders say could be an economic boost for the city. Some people think otherwise.

“From a pastoral and spiritual stand point the bible tells us clearly one day out of seven should be set aside as god’s day. So this is probably just a progression of an attempt in the world’s way of making sunday just another day,” says Malone Chandler, Pastor of Riverview Bapstist Church.

If the vote is approved, people would have the opportunity to buy alcohol at some of their favorite restaurants and stores after 12 pm on Sunday’s and just like some pastors, many are in prayer about the election.

“We encourage our people here for them to pray and ask god how they should vote and then however god tells them to vote, after they’ve read scripture, after they have prayed then that’s exactly what they need to do,” says Luke Lane, Pastor of First Baptist Church of Troy.

“It’s a great opportunity for the citizens of troy to come out and voice their opinion no matter what it may be whether they are for it or against it,’ says Pettus.

People in Troy can vote on Sunday alcohol sales at the polls beginning at 7 am unti