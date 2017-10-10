Air You Can Wear

by Ryan Stinnett

A very tropical air mass remains in place and I keep checking my calendar after stepping outside, it feels more like June, compared to what should be a dry October air mass. It remains a mainly cloudy day, with temperatures in the 80s. Scattered pockets of rain will be possible through afternoon and the overnight hours.

HELLO OPHELIA: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Storm Ophelia was located near latitude 31.9 North, longitude 38.8 West. Ophelia is moving toward the southeast near 3 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue during the next day or two. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Ophelia is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches). Ophelia is no threat to the U.S. or any land.

MIDWEEK FRONT: We will mention widely scattered showers Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds ahead of a midweek cold front, well not really a cold front, more of a dry front. Temperatures will not change much, but we do note humidity levels will take a tumble, which will make for a more pleasant air mass. Drier air arrives Thursday and Friday with a good supply of sunshine both days with lower humidity and cooler nights. Afternoons will stay warm with highs in the mid 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will feature a mostly sunny sky with a high in the mid 80s; pretty much the same thing Sunday, although moisture levels will rise a bit and a few isolated afternoon showers could pop up, but as of now, nothing really to worry about at this time.

LEFT TURNS ONLY: It is the big fall race weekend out at Talladega; look for mostly sunny, warm weather at Talladega Friday and Saturday with highs between 81 and 85 degrees. Sunday will be partly sunny and warm; a small risk of a shower; with a high in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

Ryan