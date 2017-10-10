Dallas Co. Mother Seeks Help to Save Son’s Sight

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Sardis woman is reaching out to the Dallas County community for help for her son whose in jeopardy of losing his sight.

Seventeen year old son Jermaine Savage is suffering from a rare degenerative eye disease.

Doctors say the disease is gradually stealing his sight.

They say if the disease is left untreated it’ll likely leave Savage legally blind.

Savage’s mother, Laronica Smith, is reaching out to churches, organizations and individuals around the county in an effort to raise money for the procedure she says is needed to stop the progress of the disease.

“This procedure cost like $6000 dollars, like $3000 each eye,” said Smith.

“And when we was told he needed it, the insurance that he had did not cover it. So, then it was a problem because I could not afford to get this procedure done for him.”

A Go Fund Me account has been set up for Jermaine Savage at www.gofundme.com/mud-pies-and-new-eyes.