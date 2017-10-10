Senate Candidate Roy Moore’s Son Arrest on Trespassing Charges

by Rashad Snell

(WIAT) — Caleb Moore, the son of Senate Candidate Roy Moore, has been arrested in Etowah County according to court documents. (WIAT) — Caleb Moore, the son of Senate Candidate Roy Moore, has been arrested in Etowah County according to court documents.

Moore was arrested on a charge of 3rd Degree Criminal Trespass on Monday (10/9). He was released shortly after being booked on a $1,000 bond.

The younger Moore has been previously arrested on a few occasions but has never been convicted of any crime.

According to State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who sent a release to media, Moore’s arrest is a “duplicate charge.”

“This is a duplicate charge. The incident of wandering onto a neighbor’s land while hunting happened almost a year ago. I am surprised and disappointed that this duplicate charge was allowed,” he said. “In football, this would be called ‘piling on.’ A misdemeanor arrest had already been made last year on this exact minor incident.”