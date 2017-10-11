Biscuits Announce First Ever “Ballpark Candy Walk”

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Biscuits announced that their first ever “Ballpark Candy Walk” will take place onfromat Riverwalk Stadium. The event will be free to the public and include lots of fun activities and crafts for families in the Montgomery community.

The highlight of the event is a Candy Walk that will take place at suite level of Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits are teaming up with local companies to distribute candy to kids aged 13 and under as they “trick-or-treat” throughout the 20 suites at the stadium. Costumed characters will be on hand to greet and lead the kids through the Candy Walk.

There will be lots of other activities taking place around the stadium as well. The Biscuits mascot, Big Mo, will be joining kids on hay-rides around the field. There will be Halloween themed crafts and games set up on the concourse, including a pumpkin carving station, decoration creation station, bobbing for apples, and more. Kids are also encouraged to wear their best costumes and register in the Biscuit Basket retail store the day of for fun costume contests to win great prizes.

“We’re excited to host our first ever Ballpark Candy Walk and to invite the River Region community into our stadium for a fun afternoon”, said Brendon Porter, Biscuits’ Chief Operating Officer. “This is just the first of many fun, new, community events that fans can expect going forward with the Biscuits.”