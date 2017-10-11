Democrats Qualify for Special Elections in Senate District 26 and House District 4

by Rashad Snell

Five Democratic candidates qualified with the Alabama Democratic Party to run in the Special Election for Senate District 26, and one candidate qualified for House District 4. Qualified candidates for Senate District 26, all from Montgomery, are Deborah Anthony, Fred F. Bell, “Coach” David Burkette, Tony Q. Cobb, Jr., and John Knight. Juanita Allen Healy of Decatur, Alabama, qualified to run in House District 4.

“Alabama Democrats are enthusiastic about keeping this Senate seat, and picking up this House seat. Rank and file Democrats are excited about the prospect of electing legislators who will put people first, and not the special interests,” said Chairwoman Nancy Worley.