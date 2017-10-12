Drier But Still Hot

by Shane Butler

Drier air has moved into the region and this should make mornings feel comfortable the next couple of days. Temps will start out in the lower 60s but still warm into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. Some moisture creeps into the area and we can’t rule out a few showers Friday afternoon. Looks like little change in our weather right through the upcoming weekend. Next week will be a different story. A cold front will pass through here on Monday and some much cooler air spills in behind the boundary. Daytime highs only manage the 70s while lows drop into the 50s. This should be our first real fall cool down of the fall season.