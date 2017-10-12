Jackson Hospital Welcomes New Doctor

by Rashad Snell

Jackson Hospital is pleased to welcome Dr. Parham Mora, a board-certified surgeon, serving the River Region area since 1996. Dr. Mora serves patients at the Mora Surgical Clinic, in Prattville.

Dr. Mora graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a degree in microbiology. He received his medical degree from George Washington University Medical Center and completed his surgical residency at Louisiana State University Medical Center.

Dr. Mora is a member of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama (MASA), the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons, American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), as well as the Autauga County Medical Society. Dr. Mora is excited to join Jackson Hospital, providing both general and bariatric surgery services.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Mora, please call (334) 361-6126.