Premier Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram Opens in Troy

by Danielle Wallace

A new dealership is now part of the Troy community.

City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for premier Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram. Officials expect the dealership to serve as another economic boost for the City of Troy, bringing in millions in revenue. Owner Jason Gregory, says he chose troy because it is a growing market.

“Troy is a wonderful community, great market-especially in the car business and we feel that it’s a perfect opportunity for us to bring in the chrysler dodge jeep ram franchise,” says Gregory.

The dealership is located on Highway 231 in Troy.