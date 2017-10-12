Is Roy Moore taking the Senate Race for Granted?

by Ellis Eskew

The race is on to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ U.S. Senate seat.

And Democrat Doug Jones is appealing to his base.

“It’s been a surprise to me that Doug Jones has had the financial resources to start running television ads,” said Political Analyst Steve Flowers. “We have seen them on our station throughout the state, ads and very good ads. That tells me the democratic party and the liberal groups in California are funneling money in here to Doug Jones’ campaign. They may perceive and find out if there is a chance to try to knock off this republican seat.”

Meanwhile, Republican Roy Moore is the leader in the polls and is the expected winner based on the state’s dominate conservative base.

But Steve Flowers says Moore still may need to do more when it comes to his campaign.

“I think he is taking this race for granted and not really doing the things that need to be done, primarily raising campaign money. He also went to Washington last week with a very cavalier attitude. And that was to ignore our senior Senator Richard Shelby. He made no call on him. He made no call on Mitch McConnell. Only people he met with and talked to was the Bannon fellow who helped run his campaign. Well, that is not sending a good message,” said Flowers.

The Senate race has already seen a number of big names campaigning in Alabama besides Steve Bannon, including President Trump for Luther Strange and former Vice President Joe Biden for Doug Jones.

But Flowers says he doesn’t think it makes much of an impact.

“Alabamians have never really embraced people from out of the country and out of state coming in and telling them who to vote for,” said Flowers.

The U.S. Senate election is December 12th.