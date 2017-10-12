Slightly Cooler & Less Humid Thursday

by Ben Lang

Yesterday’s cool front didn’t bring an immediate cool-down to the area, but we should see temperatures about 3-5 degrees cooler this afternoon. Humidity will definitely be lower as well, so the air won’t feel as tropical as recent days. High temperatures will range from the lower to mid 80s. Doesn’t look like we will see rain today with a mostly clear sky on average. Tonight will be cool and refreshing. Lows will drop to the lower 60s north, mid 60s south. A few showers possible Friday afternoon, otherwise mostly sunny and just a touch warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We remain warm this weekend. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s. A few afternoon showers are possible each day, but overall looks like more sun than clouds. A noticeable cool-down is on the way for the start of next week. High temperatures on Monday will only reach the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday could be our coolest of the next 8, with highs forecast to only reach the low 70s. Overnight lows for Monday and Tuesday nights drop into the 50s.