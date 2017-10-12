Teen and 5-Year Old Dies in Head-On Collision

Posted:

by Rashad Snell

A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, October 11, resulted in two fatalities. 

A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2006 Dodge Charger was involved in a head-on crash in Butler County. The crash occurred on U.S. 31 at the 131.8 mile marker, three miles south of Greenville. 

A 5-year old passenger of the Dodge Charger and the 16-year old driver of the Chevrolet Malibu were pronounced dead at the scene. A 9-year old passenger and the 16-year old driver of the Dodge Charger were transported to Baptist Medical Center South, in Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as State Troopers continue to investigate.

Related Posts

Three Arrested, Charged in Autauga Co. Homicide
Statewide Missing Child Alert Issued for 14-Year O...
MPD Makes Arrest in September Strathmore Drive Fat...
Gov. Ivey Awards $360,000 Grant to Auburn Universi...