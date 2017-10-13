Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Upholds Two Capital Murder Cases

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals is upholding the cases of two men sentenced to death.

The justices ruled Friday that Bart Wayne Johnson’s death sentence for killing a Pelham police officer in Shelby County in 2009 can stand. The U.S. Supreme Court had ordered the state court to look at the case.

The high court ordered the review because of its decision that threw out Florida’s system of letting judges override jury recommendations of life without parole.

Criminal Appeals says Alabama’s law is different enough for the sentence to stand.

The court also upheld the conviction of Sherman Collins, who was sentenced to die for the 2012 murder of Detrick Bell in Sumter County. The court did order a judge to rewrite the sentencing order.

