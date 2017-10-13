Crime Statistics Break-Down In Montgomery

by Jalea Brooks

City officials are addressing crime in Montgomery after concerns that crime in the city has spiked recently.

Mayor Strange has maintained that despite perception, crime is down in Montgomery, referencing statistics over the past month that indicate crime in the city is decreasing.

“If you take August of this year to September of this year, violent crime was down 2 percent, non-violent was down 15 percent, so an overall 14 percent. ” the mayor said Thursday morning.

The Mayors office has provided a breakdown of crime numbers comparing this September to September of last year. While some numbers are down, others are on the rise.

In September of 2016, there were 50 burglary reports, this past September there were 23 – a difference of 27, but aggravated assaults are up by 3.

The number of car break-ins are also up there were 9 more this September compared to last year, but burglaries are way down – there were 241 in September of last year, but there were 98 less this past September

Overall – crime was down 11.6 percent.

The mayor has commended Montgomery Police for their high solve rate, when crimes do occur saying “we’re 10 percentage points above what the united states is doing”.

Mayor Strange says that those numbers do have to be verified by the Alabama Law enforcement agency and that they are looking to seek a third party to also verify the city’s crime statistics as well.

Here’s a full of those crime reports provided by the Mayor Strange’s office here.