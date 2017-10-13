Highway to be Named After Corrections Officer Killed On-Duty

by Rashad Snell

A ceremony to dedicate a portion of Alabama Highway 21 in memory of Correctional Officer Kenneth L. Bettis will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 16, 2017, at the Alabama Coastal Community College in Atmore.

The ceremony will include the presentation of a joint resolution by state Rep. Alan Baker that names a portion of Alabama Highway 21 in Escambia County the Alabama Correctional Officer Kenneth Bettis Memorial Highway. The ceremony will conclude with the formal unveiling of the sign that bears Officer Bettis’ name.

Officer Bettis died September 16, 2016, from injuries he sustained while in the line-of-duty when he was attacked and stabbed by an inmate at the William C. Correctional Facility in Atmore on September 1, 2016.

The memorial ceremony is open to the public.