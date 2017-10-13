Warm Weekend But Cooler Next Week!

by Shane Butler

Summer-like temps will linger through the weekend but big changes are on the way for early next week. High pressure will keep it warm and mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Temps will top out in the mid to upper 80s both days. An increase in moisture comes our way Sunday so will can’t rule out a few showers. A cold front will be approaching from the NW and this will help ignite a few showers Monday as well. The big thing we will notice with this frontal passage is the temperatures behind it. Daytime highs drop into the 70s while overnight temps plunge into the upper 40s for a few days. This will be some of the coolest air so far this fall. Might be time to dig through the closet and pull out a light jacket.