Deer Hunting Season Begins

Starts today...ends on February 10th.

by Tim Lennox

A foundation that promotes hunting says it has an almost $2-Billion impact on the Alabama economy.

Department of Conservation officials say there are very few accidents involving weapons during the hunting season. In fact they say more people are injured climbing into or out of tree stands each year.

State Farm Insurance has posted a list of states where the most deer-vehicle accidents occur, and Alabama is not in the top ten. They say there is only a 1 in 131 chance of hitting a deer in Alabama. The state with the most accidents is West Virginia, where drivers face a 1 in 43 chance.

The company offers this advice to drivers to help avoid hitting a deer:

Slow down, particularly at dusk and dawn.

If you see one deer, be prepared for more deer to cross the road.

Pay attention to deer crossing signs.

Always buckle up – every trip, every time.

Use your high beams to see farther, except when there is oncoming traffic.

Brake if you can, but avoid swerving. This can result in a more severe crash.

Remain focused on the road. Scan for hazards, including animals.

Avoid distractions. Devices or eating might cause you to miss seeing an animal.

Do not rely on products such as deer whistles. They are not proven effective.

If riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear. Keep focus on the road ahead.

There is also an increased risk of collision with deer around dawn and dusk. Drivers should be engaged, alert and on the lookout at all times. You never know when you may need to react to a deer or other obstacle that may cross your travel path.

