Much Cooler This Week!

by Ben Lang

You can find the latest video forecast on our Facebook Page!

A long stretch of much cooler weather is almost upon us. A cold front is now entering northwest Mississippi as of 4:30PM. This front will usher in much cooler air late tonight and through the week ahead. We will still have the possibility of additional showers and a few thunderstorms too overnight tonight. By Monday morning, the front will have passed through, and temperatures will start off in the low 60s north, upper 60s south. Through the afternoon, temperatures will only reach the upper 60s north to mid 70s south. Although a few showers may persist early Monday morning, skies will go clear by the afternoon and we will see plenty of sunshine. Monday night will be quite cool, with lows falling to the lower 50s and a few spots in the upper 40s.

The sunny, dry, and seasonable pattern continues for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday night will feature low temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Highs will be a touch warmer Thursday and Friday, but still near-normal in the low 80s, with plenty of sun each day. We may have some rain returning to the forecast late in the weekend into early next week. High temperatures for Saturday through Monday reach the low 80s.