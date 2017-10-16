Authorities Investigate Series of Fires in Selma

by Rashad Snell

Authorities are investigating a series of fires in an Alabama town, including one that damaged a historic former school building.

The Selma Times-Journal reports that as many as five fires were reported in the city’s downtown area on Saturday night.

One blaze damaged the historic Dallas Academy building, a city-owned building which now houses the Selma Ceramic Art Program and an office for the Boy Scouts of America.

Other fires were reported at an abandoned home, in a trash bin, and in two separate apartments.

Ceramic Art Program Director Candi Duncan says most of the damage was in the basement. She says she hopes the building and the program’s materials can be saved.

