$1,000 Reward Offered for Arrests of Dollar General Armed Robbery Suspects

by Rashad Snell

1/4 Suspect _005 (1)

2/4 Suspect _004 (1)

3/4 Suspect _003 (1)

4/4 Suspect 2







Crenshaw County Investigators continue their search for suspects involved in the armed robbery of a Dollar General.

On Monday, October 9, at approximately 8:45 pm, two unknown males entered the Dollar General in Highland Home. Once inside they robbed two employees at gunpoint of an undetermined amount of money. There were no reports of injury.

Investigators describe both subjects being between 6-foot to 6’2″ in height, early to mid 20’s.

One suspect was described as wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans with a black hat and red bandanna. The other was described as wearing a camo jacket with a mask and hood covering his face. Both subjects left on foot, possibly having a vehicle waiting for them to aid in their escape.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of these subjects, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a $1,000 Cash Reward!