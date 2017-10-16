Feels Like Fall !

by Shane Butler

A strong cold front has made its way through the deep south. Some of the coolest air so far this fall is moving our way. We have a couple of mornings in the 40s but with lots of sunshine temps recover into the 70s for highs. Dry air will establish itself and this will keep us rain free all week. The drier air will be heating up as the week progresses. Daytime highs will eventually make the lower 80s late week. Another front is heading our way late in the weekend into early next week. This boundary will help kick of a round of showers and t-storms Monday. Looks like we’re back to sunny and dry conditions around the middle of next week.