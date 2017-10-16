Macon Co. Man to Sentenced to Seven Years for Child Pornography

by Rashad Snell

Keith Channing Reddick, 42, of Notasulga, was sentenced on Friday, October 13, to 84 months (7 years) in federal prison for receipt of child pornography, announced Louis V. Franklin, Sr., United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama. Reddick pled guilty to the charges in May.

The charges stemmed from Reddick’s collection of child pornography that contained images and videos of child sexual abuse. Evidence showed that Reddick collected child pornography from July 9, 2008, until April 26, 2011 and that he searched for images on the Internet using terms commonly associated with child pornography. The images found in his possession included several of prepubescent children. When interviewed by law enforcement, Reddick admitted to receiving child pornography and saving the files to his computer.

During sentencing, the Court heard testimony regarding Reddick’s criminal history. In 1997, Reddick was charged with trespassing into an adjoining townhouse. The victims of the trespassing testified in court that Reddick entered their townhouse through a hole cut in the firewall. They became suspicious when they noticed that doors that had been previously locked were mysteriously unlocked and items in the home were missing or disturbed. Law enforcement later discovered a hole in the ceiling above their shower, along with soiled towels and a video camera in the attic space. Reddick later pled guilty to two counts of trespassing.

In 2009, Reddick was charged with unlawful criminal surveillance. The victim of the incident testified that Reddick attempted to photograph her in a dressing room using his cell phone.

In addition to 7 years in prison, Chief United States District Judge W. Keith Watkins sentenced Reddick to supervised release for life. Reddick remains in federal custody.

“Victimizing children will not be tolerated,” stated U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr.. “This child predator is now off the streets, making our community safer and our children protected. I want to especially thank the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Agents for their excellent work on this case.”

Secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Hal Taylor said, “The outcome of this investigation clearly demonstrates Alabama will not tolerate such heinous behavior. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency values our partnership with the U.S. Attorney Franklin’s Office to ensure the safety of citizens of all ages.”

This case was investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Assistant United States Attorney Hollie Worley Reed prosecuted the case.