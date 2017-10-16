Murder Investigation Underway in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A murder investigation is underway after a shooting in Selma early Monday morning.

Lt. Tory Neely says a patrol officer began pursuing a speeding vehicle he saw leaving an area where he had heard gunfire.

Neely says the driver lost control and crashed on the 300 block of Cahaba Road.

He says two people jumped out of the car and one ran away.

He says a third person was found shot in the backseat of the car.

“Several weapons was found inside the vehicle. We have seen a couple bullet holes in the vehicle, unknown if they’re old or new,” said Neely.

“The subject that is deceased it appears that he has a gunshot wound to the torso but we have to confirm it with the department of forensic scientists, do an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.”

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information that could help investigators call Selma Police at 874-2125.