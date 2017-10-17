Chilly Overnight !

by Shane Butler

Finally..it’s starting to feel more like fall around here. High pressure is helping provide the clear sky and northerly winds usher in the cool/dry air. The clear sky and lighter wind will be the perfect setup up for temps to drop into the upper 40s in spots. This will be the coolest air so far this fall. You’ll probably need a jacket heading out the door but abundant sunshine will warm it up during the afternoon hours. We see highs topping out in the 70s tomorrow but lower 80s are on the way for late week and the upcoming weekend. Another cold front will be heading our way late Sunday into Monday. This will bring in our next round of rain. We expect showers along with a few t-storms Sunday night into Monday. More cooler and drier air returns to the area Tuesday.