Alabama Asks U.S. Court of Appeals to Allow Execution of Death Row Inmate

by Rashad Snell

Alabama is asking a court to allow the execution of an inmate convicted of killing a police officer two decades ago.

The Alabama attorney general’s office on Monday asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a stay issued by a federal judge.

Alabama attorneys argued there is no reason to block the Thursday execution of 40-year old Torrey Twane McNabb. He is one of several inmates challenging Alabama’s method of performing lethal injections.

The state argued that the U.S. Supreme Court has let other executions proceed using the same drug combination.

McNabb was convicted of killing Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon in 1997. Prosecutors say McNabb shot Gordon multiple times after the officer arrived at the scene of a crash that McNabb caused while fleeing a bail bondsman.

