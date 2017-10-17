Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Summit

by Andrew James

Law enforcement officers from across the state are in Montgomery today for the Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Summit.

Around 800 law enforcement officials attended the summit. They discussed new challenges law enforcement is facing. They also took time to honor fallen officers who lost their lives in the line of duty during the past year. Attorney General Steve Marshall says it’s important for officers to continue learning about crime fighting.

“We’ll talk about mental health issues for example, law enforcement deals with that on a daily basis to be able to give them skills for how to safely deal with mental illness, we’ll talk about digital evidence and how we acquire digital evidence and use it in court rooms, and beyond that to talk about the best practices in school safety,” Marshall explained.

This was the 18th year for the event.