Controversy Brewing Over Fate of Two Perry Co. Employees

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Some Perry County residents are questioning a move by the county commission that removes two county workers from their jobs that are known for their work helping residents.

Commissioner Albert Turner says Healthcare director Frances Ford and her assistant Annie Sanders — are being pushed out of their positions.

He says both have done a good job for the county and neither was given any notice by the commission.

Turner says he believes the action was taken partly as a way to get back at him.

“My fight with three members of the county commission is spilling over where they are targeting and hurting the county, trying to hurt me,” said Turner.

The Perry County Commission meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at the courthouse annex at 6pm.

The next meeting will be on the 24th of this month.