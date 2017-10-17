Macon County Authorities Investigating Double Death in Tuskegee

Posted:

by Rashad Snell

Macon County Sheriff, Andre Brunson, says they’re investigating a double death.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of County Road 47 in Tuskegee. Elexia Sutton and Sammy Williams were found dead on the front porch by Sutton’s 17-year old daughter and 7-year old son when they hadn’t heard from her and went to check on her.

Sutton and Williams were said to have been in a relationship.

No details on the cause of death have been released as the investigation is still ongoing.

Sheriff Brunson sends his condolences to to the family of the victims.

