Members of Congress Looking for Ways to Make Football Safer for Youth

by Rashad Snell

Members of Congress are asking the nation’s governing body for amateur football to detail its efforts to make the game safer for children.

Last week, Democrats on the Energy and Commerce Committee held a forum with experts on brain injuries who said tackle football poses serious risks, especially for kids.

Committee Democrats sent a letter to USA Football on Tuesday seeking details on how it evaluates the safety of its tackle football programs for kids. USA Football recently launched a pilot program called Rookie Tackle for younger kids, which uses smaller teams and fields and rules that are intended to reduce contact.

Researchers at Boston University found in a study published last month that playing tackle football before age 12 can more than double the risk of behavioral problems and depression later in life.

A spokeswoman for USA Football said the group is reviewing the letter.

