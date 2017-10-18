Fantastic Fall Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

Little change in the forecast for the rest of the work week as the fantastic fall weather continues. Mostly sunny pleasant days, clear cool nights. Highs in the 70s today and 80s tomorrow and 80 Friday. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry with sunshine through scattered clouds; the high will be in the lower 80s. Most of the day Sunday will be dry, although we will mention the chance of isolated showers by afternoon. Showers become more likely Sunday night, and into Monday morning ahead of a cold front. Some thunder is possible, but for now severe weather is not expected. Rain amounts of around 1/2 inch can be expected.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: A great night for high school games Friday night; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 72 degrees at kickoff, into the low 60s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Alabama hosts the Tennessee Volunteers (2:30p CT kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium… the game will be played under a partly sunny sky. About 80 degrees at kickoff; mid 70s by the fourth quarter as the sun begins to fade in the west.

Auburn travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks (6:30p CT kickoff)… at this point the weather looks wet and story with showers and thunderstorms likely. Temperatures will fall from near 70 degrees at kickoff, to near 60 degrees by the fourth quarter. Take the rain gear.

NEXT WEEK: The cold front should finally push through the area late Tuesday and behind it, another surge of cool air blows into Alabama by mid-week; the weather looks cool and generally dry after Tuesday.