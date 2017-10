Warming Trend Underway

by Shane Butler

Our streak of beautiful fall days will continue on into the start of our weekend. High pressure will maintain sunny and dry conditions over the area. Temps start out rather cool but warm nicely during the afternoon hours. We will see lower to mid 80s through Sunday. Another cold front heads our way for Monday. This boundary will help bring in the next round of showers/t-storms. The front clears the region and another cool snap rolls in Tuesday into Wednesday.