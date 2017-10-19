New Alabama State University President Outlines What’s Next For The University

by Jalea Brooks

It’s been just over two weeks since new Alabama State University turned a new leaf in leadership, and ASU Alum Quinton Ross officially took office. Ross is now 15th president in the university’s 150 years, though the school has had a recent string of rocky leadership.

“Knowing that there have always been struggles and difficulties…but the point of us being here for 150 years shows us that we’ve survived any type of controversy or any type of turmoil so it gives me hope to reflect back on those who came before me”. Ross said in an exclusive interview with Alabama News Network.

Ross says it’s his priority to make sure the institution is always student-centered. Right out of the gate, he’s made the school’s fiscal stability a prime concern, and hopes to promote better alumni giving. “We just want to ensure and get everybody in the sense of giving to the institution and I want to lead by example by my 50,000 dollar pledge” said Ross.

The former state senator says his time in the legislator, will be an advantage to Alabama State. “I have both perspectives” he explained “I have the perspective of the education world but also the perspective of how to the legislative process works and even when you talk about pots of money I can identify those pots readily”.

One of the biggest challenges that lies ahead is changing the perception of the University, Ross says it starts from the inside out.

He explained “we want to make sure the community is engaged, and not only our community in Montgomery or the river region were talking about throughout the state and the nation”.

Now that Quinton Ross has taken over as president at ASU, his former role as Alabama’s senate minority leader is now up for election. That primary is set for December 12th.