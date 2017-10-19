Phenomenal Fall Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

Weeks like this are the southern’s reward for surviving the heat and humidity of summer. It is simply beautiful outside with cloud-free conditions and sun-fill, cobalt blue sky; temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s for much of Central Alabama. Heading into tonight, expect another clear and chilly night with 50s for most spots, but tonight, lows should be a few degrees warmer than this morning. For Friday, little change in the forecast with only slightly warmer temperatures as the air mass moderates slightly. We remain dry, but afternoon highs should be in lower 80s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with a high in the lower 80s, but our flow switches from the south and our moisture levels begin to rise. Saturday night should become mainly cloudy and then on Sunday, we will bring in the chance of widely scattered showers by afternoon. An approaching cold front means rain and some storms become likely Sunday night into Monday, but severe weather is not expected in Alabama with this system at this time. A nice soaking rain is expected with amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch likely.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: A great night for high school games Friday night; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 72 degrees at kickoff, into the low 60s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Alabama hosts the Tennessee Volunteers (2:30p CT kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium… the game will be played under a partly sunny sky. About 80 degrees at kickoff; mid 70s by the fourth quarter as the sun begins to fade in the west.

Auburn travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks (6:30p CT kickoff)… we will need to mention a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the game. Temperatures will fall from near 70 degrees at kickoff, to near 60 degrees by the fourth quarter. We will be able to fine tune the specific chance of rain during the game later in the week; there is a chance the most widespread rain holds off until the late night hours.

THE LAST WEEK OF OCTOBER: The GFS is coming around to the Euro (ECMWF) solution and shows the rain exiting the area on Tuesday. Cooler and drier air arrives on Tuesday and a deep trough looks to set up over the eastern half of the U.S. which looks to bring much cooler weather to Alabama, and perhaps some of the coldest weather so far this season. For now, much of next week looks unseasonably cool and dry with highs mostly in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

STILL HURRICANE SEASON: Still over a month left in the season as it does not officially end until November 30th. There are no active systems and no development is expected in the basin through the weekend. Late season development typically occurs closer to the U.S.: Gulf of Mexico, Northwestern Caribbean, off the Southeast Coast, and a lot of times develop along stalled frontal boundaries. We should not let our guard down just yet.

Have a great day!

Ryan