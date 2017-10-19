State Health Officials Investigating Case of Tuberculosis on Troy University Campus

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Dept. of Public Health says it is investigating a case of pulmonary tuberculosis identified in a Troy University student enrolled on the main campus in Troy. Health officials and Troy University say they’re working to ensure that university students and employees will be screened quickly.

In a statement, Dr. Burnestine Taylor, Medical Officer, Disease Control and Prevention, said, “We are working very closely with the university to develop and implement a screening plan. As with any identified case of tuberculosis in Alabama, ADPH will implement precautionary testing, investigation and control measures.”

State health officials say they and university officials began identifying students enrolled in classes as well as faculty and staff, who might have been in close contact with the student. According to the ADPH, “close contact” is defined generally as spending an extended amount of time with the subject in a physically close environment. Those who were in contact with the individual have been notified and testing begins today.

Tuberculosis is a contagious infection that attacks the lungs. It is a treatable and preventable disease. Persons who were in close contact with the suspect case will be rapidly assessed and appropriate preventive measures taken, according to ADPH officials. The Health Department recommends that only those who were in close contact with the student need to be tested.