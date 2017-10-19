Alabama Death Row Inmate Put to Death

by Claire Jacobs

An Alabama inmate who challenged execution drug as cruel is put to death for killing police officer in 1997. Earlier tonight the U.S. Supreme Court lifted the stay of execution for 40-year-old Torrey McNabb.

McNabb was pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m. Thursday. McNabb used his last statement to tell his mother and sister that he was unafraid and he cursed at the state, saying “I hate you.” As the procedure began, he raised his middle fingers before becoming still.

McNabb was convicted of killing Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon in 1997, shooting him five times as he sat in his patrol car after arriving at a traffic accident McNabb caused while fleeing a bail bondsman.

