Warmer Then Turning Wet

by Shane Butler

Our picture perfect fall weather continues into the weekend but some rain is on the way and then much cooler air invades the deep south. High pressure is keeping the sky clear and helping provide us this nice weather pattern. After another chilly start, abundant sunshine will lead to a warmer afternoon with temps in the lower 80s Friday. The warm up continues with highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. A frontal boundary heads our way late Sunday. This system will help trigger a round of rain Sunday night into Monday. Most spots should see a good soaking with 1 to 2 inch rainfall totals possible. The front moves away on Tuesday and this allows much cooler air to head our way. It’s looking like morning temps down in the 40s the middle of next week.