Alabama Mandatary Liability Insurance Law to Start November 1st

by Danielle Wallace

Legislators who voted for the Alabama Mandatory Liability Insurance law hope it will reduce the number of uninsured drivers on the road.

The law includes stiffer penalties for drivers caught without liability insurance and goes into effect on November 1st.

“We’ve had several customers that didn’t have coverage at the time of an accident,” says Tim Sims of Insurance Solutions Group.

Sims works with people everyday, helping them buy the best insurance coverage.

“This is just another piece where public safety and ALEA will be issuing citations in addition to paying the fines to having your registration reinstated,” says Sims.

Drivers who are ticketed will be fined $200 for the first offense, $300 for the second and $400 for the third.

“I think it’s really going to help tighten things up as far as making sure that everybody is in compliance with the mandatory liability insurance law,” says Pike County Probate Judge Wes Allen.

Some tag renewal offices will not issue tags to drivers who can not show they have insurance. State officials hope the new law will convince people to be insured and stay insured.

“Sometimes the state sends out letters to individuals to verify that they have mandatory liability insurance. I would really encourage people to fill those letters out,” says Allen.

I want to stress to folks that it’s probably less expensive for them to maintain their insurance coverage than it is for them to pay the fines and reinstatement fees,” says Sims.

Drivers who fail to pay the fines within 45 days, can face a 90-day driver license suspension.