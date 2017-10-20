A Couple of More Days of Sunshine Before Rain Arrives

by Elissia Wilson

We will start out the weekend sunny and dry but showers will begin to move into the River Region starting Sunday night. Sunday night and through out the day on Monday a strong cold front will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms into our area. Much cooler drier air will move in behind this front, holding afternoon highs down into the upper 60s for next Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with showers arriving late; expect highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s.