Fantastic Fall Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

OH SO NICE!: Once again, another fantastic fall day of weather across the great state of Alabama. Nearly cloud-free conditions and very nice temperatures with most of us in the upper 70s, and lower 80s. For tonight, expect another clear night with temperatures in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: A great night for high school games tonight; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 72 degrees at kickoff, into the low 60s by the final whistle.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Little change in the forecast as head into the weekend. It still appears Saturday will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 80 degrees. Our moisture levels begin to rise as our winds switch from the south and Saturday night the sky should become partly to mostly cloudy. Sunday, will start off dry, but we will bring in the chance of widely scattered showers by Sunday afternoon. Rain and storms become likely Sunday night into Monday ahead of an advancing cold front. Though severe weather is not expected in Alabama with this system, to the west over the weekend, the SPC has parts of Oklahoma and North Texas in an “enhanced risk” of severe storms Saturday as some severe storms are expected over the southern Plains.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEATHER: Tomorrow, Alabama hosts the Tennessee Volunteers (2:30p CT kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium… the game will be played under a partly to mostly sunny sky. About 81 degrees at kickoff; mid 70s by the fourth quarter as the sun begins to fade in the west.

Auburn travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks (6:30p CT kickoff)… while we can’t rule out a shower or storm during the game, confidence is growing that the main band of showers and storms won’t arrive there until after the game is over Saturday night. And, we should mention that severe storms are possible in Fayetteville late Saturday night into the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Temperatures will fall from near 72 degrees at kickoff, into the 60s by the fourth quarter.

STORMY START TO MONDAY: Once again, at this time severe weather is not expected in the state as it looks like instability values, wind fields, and lapse rates won’t be sufficient for severe storms around here and at this time, the SPC does not have any severe weather threat defined for Sunday night or Monday over or near Alabama, but we will keep a close eye on the system as it approaches in coming days. We are expecting a nice soaking rain with amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch likely.

THE LAST FULL WEEK OF OCTOBER: Model difference in the overall timing of the rain coming to an end midday Monday or late Monday, but it does appear by Tuesday, drier air ushers into the state, followed by the coldest air so far this season arriving by midweek. The weather will be dry and temperatures will fall below average with highs likely in the 50s midweek, with lows well down into the 30s. By the end of the week and into the weekend, temperatures are expected to moderate with 60s returning for highs and 40s for lows.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Ryan